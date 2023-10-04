On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (batting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .315 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

In 63.4% of his 123 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (37.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 55 .275 AVG .360 .325 OBP .389 .469 SLG .455 22 XBH 11 9 HR 3 37 RBI 31 50/14 K/BB 29/8 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings