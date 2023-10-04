Isaac Paredes -- hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

In 57.0% of his 142 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 28 games this year, he has gone deep (19.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has had an RBI in 58 games this year (40.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 55 of 142 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .261 AVG .241 .368 OBP .338 .544 SLG .440 28 XBH 27 18 HR 13 53 RBI 45 46/29 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings