The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Tropicana Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), including 38 multi-hit games (29.0%).

In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 54 games this year (41.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 70 .282 AVG .300 .307 OBP .357 .445 SLG .541 23 XBH 31 5 HR 15 27 RBI 56 58/8 K/BB 66/23 15 SB 17

