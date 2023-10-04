Manuel Margot -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.
  • In 4.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 31 games this year (32.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
  • In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).



Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 47
.219 AVG .303
.274 OBP .341
.315 SLG .430
9 XBH 17
2 HR 2
17 RBI 21
27/9 K/BB 28/9
4 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
