Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (16-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 128 games this season and won 84 (65.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 59-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 59.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule