The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 3:08 PM ET on ABC. Zach Eflin will get the starting nod for the Rays, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

The Rangers are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-160). An 8-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (84-44).

Tampa Bay has a 48-18 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Tampa Bay has played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 90 times (90-68-5).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 46-35 41-27 58-37 75-52 24-12

