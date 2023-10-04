The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in the second game of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET, live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rays will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Zach Eflin will take the mound first for the Rays, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are sixth-best in MLB action with 230 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' .260 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (860 total).

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin (16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eflin has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eflin is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

