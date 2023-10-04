On Wednesday, October 4 at 3:08 PM ET, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the Wild Card round at Tropicana Field. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-160). The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 84 out of the 128 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rays have a 48-18 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Rangers have won in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won four of 10 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 2nd

