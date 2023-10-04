Rene Pinto vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers ahead 1-0.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .252.
- Pinto has had a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits six times (17.6%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (17.6%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (26.5%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.130
|AVG
|.351
|.149
|OBP
|.362
|.261
|SLG
|.614
|2
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/1
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
