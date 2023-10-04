The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

In 51.1% of his 94 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (37 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .181 AVG .218 .327 OBP .283 .254 SLG .400 8 XBH 14 1 HR 7 10 RBI 26 49/29 K/BB 43/15 11 SB 11

