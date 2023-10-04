Yandy Diaz -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 173 hits and an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 10th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 97 of 138 games this year (70.3%), with more than one hit on 53 occasions (38.4%).

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .363 AVG .297 .447 OBP .373 .568 SLG .477 29 XBH 28 12 HR 10 45 RBI 33 47/35 K/BB 47/30 0 SB 0

