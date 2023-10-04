Yandy Díaz vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 173 hits and an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 10th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 97 of 138 games this year (70.3%), with more than one hit on 53 occasions (38.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.363
|AVG
|.297
|.447
|OBP
|.373
|.568
|SLG
|.477
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|10
|45
|RBI
|33
|47/35
|K/BB
|47/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.