Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Alachua County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Oak Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Snyder High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Coast Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Nassau HS at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe HS at Suwannee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Live Oak, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
