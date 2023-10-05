Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Chicago Bears (0-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. Washington is a 6-point favorite. For this game, an over/under of 45.5 has been set.
Before the Commanders play the Bears, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Commanders vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Commanders (-6)
|45.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Commanders (-6)
|44.5
|-270
|+220
Washington vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Commanders vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Washington is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Washington's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Chicago has no wins against the spread this year.
- The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.
- All four Chicago games have gone over the point total this year.
