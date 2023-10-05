Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida this week? We have you covered here.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St. Petersburg High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Saint Stephen's Episcopal School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Catholic High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SLAM Tampa at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hawthorne High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
