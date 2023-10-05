Santa Rosa County, Florida has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Pace High School at Pensacola High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Mosley High School at Navarre High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Navarre, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holmes County High School at Jay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Jay, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

