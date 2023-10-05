This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Volusia County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: South Daytona, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atlantic High School at New Smyrna Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Halifax Academy at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Spring Hill, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Umatilla High School at Father Lopez High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Daytona Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Christian High School - Deltona at Bronson Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Bronson, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School at Interlachen JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Interlachen, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

