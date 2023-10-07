Memphis, SMU, Week 6 AAC Football Power Rankings
Heading into Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win AAC: +525
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd
- Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
2. SMU
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win AAC: +210
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
- Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. South Florida
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win AAC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
- Last Game: W 44-30 vs Navy
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Tulane
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +210
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
- Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
5. Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 48-26 vs Temple
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Rice
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs East Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. East Carolina
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
8. Navy
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 44-30 vs South Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. UTSA
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +600
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
- Last Game: L 45-14 vs Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 23-17 vs Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Charlotte
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th
- Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
12. Temple
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
- Last Game: L 48-26 vs Tulsa
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UAB
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 35-23 vs Tulane
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. North Texas
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
- Last Game: W 45-31 vs Abilene Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.