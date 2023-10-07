Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten going into Week 6 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 17-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Penn State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 41-13 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Michigan

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-2

5-0 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 45-7 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

3-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 38-17 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

5. Maryland

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-0 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 44-17 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. Rutgers

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 52-3 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

7. Iowa

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-3

4-1 | 9-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 26-16 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

8. Purdue

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

2-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 44-19 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

9. Minnesota

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-2 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 35-24 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 26-16 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

11. Northwestern

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 41-13 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Illinois

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-7

2-3 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 44-19 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6

8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. Nebraska

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-3 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 45-7 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6

8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

14. Indiana

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 44-17 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

