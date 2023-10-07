Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-3) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-4)
|54.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|55.5
|-194
|+160
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
- Tulsa has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 4 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
