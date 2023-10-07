Based on our computer projection model, the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Virginia Tech Hokies when the two teams play at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (+23.5) Over (52.5) Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Virginia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 96.2%.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 3-1-0 this season.

In games it has played as 23.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-1.

There have been three Seminoles games (out of four) that went over the total this year.

Florida State games average 53.3 total points per game this season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hokies based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

The Hokies have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

The Hokies have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Virginia Tech games this season is 5.3 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 43.3 22.5 66.0 13.0 31.0 26.5 Virginia Tech 24.8 24.2 30.3 20.7 16.5 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.