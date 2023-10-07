The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this game.

Florida State is compiling 424.8 yards per game on offense (48th in the FBS), and rank 97th on defense, yielding 401 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Virginia Tech is compiling 24.8 points per contest (94th-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on defense (24.2 points surrendered per game).

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -23.5 -115 -105 52.5 -115 -105 -2500 +1100

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Florida State games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (75%).

Florida State has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Florida State has played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,018 yards, completing 62% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 94 yards (23.5 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 42 times for 219 yards (54.8 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught six passes for 78 yards.

Johnny Wilson's team-leading 303 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 32 targets).

Keon Coleman has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 64 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 10 catches for 151 yards, an average of 37.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kalen DeLoach has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 17 tackles.

Florida State's top-tackler, Tatum Bethune, has 17 tackles and one TFL this year.

Renardo Green leads the team with one interception, while also recording 16 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

