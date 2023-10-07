The Florida Gators (3-2) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) in SEC action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-18.5) 52 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-18.5) 52.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Florida has won one game against the spread this season.

The Gators have been favored by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Vanderbilt has compiled a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

