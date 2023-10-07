The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) are 18.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the Florida Gators (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The over/under is set at 52 points for the outing.

Florida has the 69th-ranked offense this year (392.6 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 13th-best with only 275.4 yards allowed per game. Vanderbilt ranks 56th in points per game (31.3), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 33.3 points allowed per contest.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Florida vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -18.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Florida Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Gators' offense play poorly, ranking -47-worst in the FBS in total yards (352.3 total yards per game). They rank 72nd on defense (331.7 total yards allowed per contest).

The Gators have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 21.7 points per game in that stretch (-40-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 18.7 points per contest (54th-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Florida ranks ninth-worst with 223.0 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 53rd by surrendering 163.0 passing yards per game over its last three games.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Gators, who rank -35-worst in rushing offense (129.3 rushing yards per game) and -36-worst in rushing defense (168.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have been favored by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

One of Florida's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Gators have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this game.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 1,195 yards passing for Florida, completing 79% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 358 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught 11 passes for 84 yards (16.8 per game).

Montrell Johnson has piled up 253 yards on 56 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught 12 passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Caleb Douglas has caught 11 passes for 133 yards (26.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Eugene Wilson III's 12 grabs have yielded 104 yards.

Princely Umanmielen has collected 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Florida's top-tackler, Shemar James, has 30 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Devin Moore has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

