Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are massive, 20.5-point favorites at home versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team features a prolific pass game, with the Hurricanes 21st in passing yards per contest, and the Yellow Jackets 17th. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1700
|+890
Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the ACC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
