Two of the nation's top passing attacks meet when the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) take college football's 21st-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3), who have the No. 17 passing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Hurricanes are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is 57.5.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 519.0 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 273.0 yards allowed per game) this season. While Georgia Tech's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 18th-worst by surrendering 427.8 total yards per game, its offense ranks 19th-best with 467.4 total yards per contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -20.5 -105 -115 57.5 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Week 6 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.

The Hurricanes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Miami (FL) has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami (FL) has played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,042 yards (260.5 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 43 rushing yards on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 42 times for 331 yards (82.8 per game), scoring three times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 183 yards (45.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 24 receptions for 355 yards (88.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jacolby George has put up a 292-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 23 targets.

Colbie Young has a total of 242 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Thomas Gore has collected 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Francisco Mauigoa is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Te'Cory Couch leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 10 tackles and three passes defended.

