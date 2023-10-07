Stephan Jaeger is ready to compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Jaeger at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to pick up the win this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Jaeger Odds to Win: +2000

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Jaeger has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Jaeger has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Jaeger hopes to make the cut for the 15th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -6 277 0 25 0 2 $2.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Jaeger's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 30th.

Jaeger has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Jaeger finished 30th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 190 yards longer than the average course Jaeger has played in the past year (7,271 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Jaeger shot better than 97% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Jaeger did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Jaeger recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Jaeger's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last outing, Jaeger's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Jaeger ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Jaeger outperformed the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

