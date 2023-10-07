The Kansas Jayhawks should come out on top in their matchup against the UCF Knights at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+1.5) Under (64.5) Kansas 32, UCF 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Big 12 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights a 54.5% chance to win.

The Knights have won twice against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, UCF has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Knights have played five games this season and four of them have hit the over.

UCF games this season have posted an average total of 55.1, which is 9.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Kansas has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 1.5 points or more this year (0-1).

In theJayhawks' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Kansas games this season is six less points than the point total of 64.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 37.6 23.2 46.3 18.7 24.5 30 Kansas 33 26.2 40 22.3 22.5 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.