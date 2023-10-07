AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving AAC teams. See the article below to see some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Temple +14 against UTSA as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UConn vs. Rice matchup.
Best Week 6 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Temple +14 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 0.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Navy -6 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 17.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: South Florida -3.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 14.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 6 AAC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - UConn vs. Rice
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 54.7 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 61.5 - North Texas vs. Navy
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 68.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 55.5 - UTSA vs. Temple
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 49.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 6 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Memphis
|4-1 (1-0 AAC)
|36.6 / 21.4
|439.0 / 362.8
|Tulane
|4-1 (1-0 AAC)
|29.8 / 17.4
|389.6 / 319.8
|SMU
|3-2 (1-0 AAC)
|33.8 / 18.4
|433.8 / 315.6
|South Florida
|3-2 (2-0 AAC)
|30.2 / 28.2
|435.6 / 398.0
|Tulsa
|3-2 (1-0 AAC)
|27.8 / 31.2
|388.2 / 403.6
|Rice
|3-2 (1-1 AAC)
|33.0 / 28.8
|380.0 / 413.6
|North Texas
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|36.3 / 43.0
|466.3 / 500.5
|Temple
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|21.0 / 31.0
|355.0 / 409.4
|Florida Atlantic
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|20.8 / 27.0
|331.0 / 398.0
|Navy
|1-3 (0-2 AAC)
|20.3 / 28.5
|334.8 / 378.5
|UTSA
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|19.3 / 28.0
|367.0 / 382.5
|UAB
|1-4 (0-1 AAC)
|27.0 / 36.0
|418.2 / 433.6
|East Carolina
|1-4 (0-1 AAC)
|21.0 / 25.6
|300.2 / 328.6
|Charlotte
|1-4 (0-1 AAC)
|18.4 / 27.6
|311.2 / 404.8
