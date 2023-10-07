The Week 6 college football slate included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

UTSA vs. Temple | North Texas vs. Navy | South Florida vs. UAB | UConn vs. Rice | Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 6 AAC Results

UTSA 49 Temple 34

  • Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

UTSA Leaders

  • Passing: Frank Harris (25-for-33, 338 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Robert Henry (11 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Devin McCuin (8 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Leaders

  • Passing: E.J. Warner (42-for-65, 472 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Joquez Smith (10 ATT, 27 YDS)
  • Receiving: John Adams (15 TAR, 10 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

TempleUTSA
542Total Yards495
472Passing Yards338
70Rushing Yards157
2Turnovers0

Navy 27 North Texas 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Navy (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Navy Leaders

  • Passing: Tai Lavatai (4-for-8, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Alex Tecza (17 ATT, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Brandon Chatman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 38 YDS)

North Texas Leaders

  • Passing: Chandler Rogers (22-for-32, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ayo Adeyi (14 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jay Maclin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

NavyNorth Texas
406Total Yards473
75Passing Yards267
331Rushing Yards206
0Turnovers2

UAB 56 South Florida 35

  • Pregame Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 68.5

UAB Leaders

  • Passing: Jacob Zeno (19-for-25, 353 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jermaine Brown Jr. (18 ATT, 116 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tejhaun Palmer (3 TAR, 2 REC, 119 YDS, 2 TDs)

South Florida Leaders

  • Passing: Byrum Brown (24-for-43, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Brown (16 ATT, 136 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Sean Atkins (11 TAR, 8 REC, 91 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UABSouth Florida
608Total Yards471
355Passing Yards260
253Rushing Yards211
1Turnovers3

UConn 38 Rice 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Rice (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

UConn Leaders

  • Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (15-for-19, 215 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Victor Rosa (18 ATT, 89 YDS)
  • Receiving: Justin Joly (7 TAR, 7 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Rice Leaders

  • Passing: JT Daniels (33-for-49, 362 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Juma Otoviano (6 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (8 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

RiceUConn
474Total Yards319
362Passing Yards215
112Rushing Yards104
4Turnovers0

Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 54.5

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Passing: Daniel Richardson (18-for-28, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Larry McCammon III (26 ATT, 130 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (11 TAR, 9 REC, 98 YDS)

Tulsa Leaders

  • Passing: Cardell Williams (10-for-20, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tahj Gary (11 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (5 TAR, 3 REC, 46 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida AtlanticTulsa
378Total Yards376
144Passing Yards182
234Rushing Yards194
1Turnovers2

Next Week's AAC Games

SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, October 12
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-11.5)

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 13
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Texas (-7)

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Navy (-3.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-8.5)

