Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Jaguars Game – Week 5
We have best bets recommendations as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
When is Bills vs. Jaguars?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 5.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.6 points). Put your money on the Bills.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 72.1%.
- The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Jacksonville has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +210.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-5.5)
- The Bills have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
- In games they have played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- The two teams average a combined 6.3 more points per game (54.8) than this game's over/under of 48.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34.3 points per game, 14.2 less than the point total for this game.
- Buffalo has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- Two of the Jaguars' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|262
|9
|26.5
|2
Christian Kirk Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|64.3
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
