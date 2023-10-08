We have best bets recommendations as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Bills vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • TV: NFL Network

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 5.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.6 points). Put your money on the Bills.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 72.1%.
  • The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).
  • Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Jacksonville has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +210.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-5.5)
  • The Bills have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
  • In games they have played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 6.3 more points per game (54.8) than this game's over/under of 48.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34.3 points per game, 14.2 less than the point total for this game.
  • Buffalo has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
  • Two of the Jaguars' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 262 9 26.5 2

Christian Kirk Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
4 64.3 1

