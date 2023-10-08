The Buffalo Bills (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

Jaguars Insights

This year the Jaguars score 6.2 more points per game (20) than the Bills give up (13.8).

The Jaguars average 329.3 yards per game, 41.3 more yards than the 288 the Bills give up.

This year Jacksonville rushes for 18.5 fewer yards per game (100) than Buffalo allows (118.5).

This year the Jaguars have five turnovers, six fewer than the Bills have takeaways (11).

Jaguars Away Performance

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 Kansas City L 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Houston L 37-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo - NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS

