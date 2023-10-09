In Broward County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Sagemont High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on October 9

4:45 PM ET on October 9 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Katz Yeshiva High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 12

5:15 PM ET on October 12 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hallandale High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 4A - District 14

4A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pompano Beach High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cooper City High School at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 13

3:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

McArthur High School at South Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Broward High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Cypress Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield Beach High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plantation High School at Dillard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

American High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneman Douglas High School at Boyd Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation