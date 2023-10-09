The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .307/.408/.579 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 213 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .334/.412/.571 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 so far this year.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

