Sun Belt foes meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) play on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by averaging 461.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 62nd (361.2 yards allowed per game). Coastal Carolina is putting up 30.8 points per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.6 points per contest (57th-ranked) on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina 461.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.2 (77th) 361.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (51st) 202.2 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (90th) 259 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (24th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 9 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,225 yards, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 638 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 317 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 218 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaShaun Davis has a total of 191 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has recored 1,302 passing yards, or 260.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has run for 245 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on nine catches, totaling 82 yards.

Jared Brown has 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) on 28 catches and one touchdown while piling up 95 rushing yards on five attempts with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 443 receiving yards on 28 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kyre Duplessis' five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

