Lightning vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 10
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators square off at Amalie Arena for a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As the action begins for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to emerge victorious in Tuesday's action.
Lightning vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.7)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning had a 46-30-6 record overall, with an 8-9-17 record in games that needed overtime, last season.
- In the 23 games Tampa Bay played that were decided by one goal, it had a 9-7-7 record (good for 25 points).
- The 11 times last season the Lightning finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).
- Tampa Bay lost all 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning scored at least three goals in 64 games (47-10-7, 101 points).
- In the 36 games when Tampa Bay scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 20-12-4 record (44 points).
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay was 28-13-6 (62 points).
- The Lightning were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 18-18-3 (39 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|2.72
|28th
|14th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|12th
|12th
|32.0
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|20th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|27th
|3rd
|25.36%
|Power Play %
|17.60%
|27th
|15th
|79.69%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.55%
|6th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.