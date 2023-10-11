Florida International vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 11
CUSA play pits the UTEP Miners (1-5) against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Miners are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida International vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Florida International has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- UTEP has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Miners have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.