Entering Week 7 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big 12 measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

6-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 34-30 vs Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oklahoma jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Texas

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

5-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: -130

-130 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 24-21 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find West Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas Tech

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 39-14 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Kansas State

Kansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. TCU

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 27-14 vs Iowa State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find TCU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Kansas

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 51-22 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. BYU

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-1 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 35-27 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find BYU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Kansas State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 29-21 vs Oklahoma State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kansas State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

2-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 35-27 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cincinnati jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Iowa State

Iowa State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Iowa State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 1-9

3-3 | 1-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 27-14 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Iowa State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Houston

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-3 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 49-28 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Houston jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Baylor

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 39-14 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Baylor jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

13. UCF

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 51-22 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UCF jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

14. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-2 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 29-21 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oklahoma State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.