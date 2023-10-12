We have 2023 high school football action in Osceola County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

    Thursday

    Gulf Breeze High School at Tohopekaliga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gateway High School at Lake Wales High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lake Wales, FL
    • Conference: 5A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Auburndale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Auburndale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

