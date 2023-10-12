Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Sarasota County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Other Games in Florida This Week
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pompano Beach High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Out-of-Door Academy at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plantation High School at Dillard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayshore High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
