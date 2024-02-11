The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the league as of October 9.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are only ninth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds have improved from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2500, the 12th-smallest change among all teams.

The Jaguars have a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Two of the Jaguars' five games have hit the over.

The Jaguars have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Jacksonville has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 358.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 344.0 yards per contest.

Offensively, the Jaguars rank 20th in the NFL with 21.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (344.0 points allowed per contest).

Jaguars Impact Players

In five games, Travis Etienne has rushed for 396 yards (79.2 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne has zero touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 144 yards.

In five games, Trevor Lawrence has passed for 1,258 yards (251.6 per game), with five touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 67.2%.

On the ground, Lawrence has scored zero TDs and gained 132 yards.

Calvin Ridley has 22 catches for 333 yards (66.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Christian Kirk has 30 catches for 335 yards (67.0 per game) and one score.

Foyesade Oluokun has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +15000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills W 25-20 +800 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +450 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +75000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

