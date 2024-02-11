Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the league as of October 9.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jaguars are only ninth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.
- The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds have improved from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2500, the 12th-smallest change among all teams.
- The Jaguars have a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has three wins in five games against the spread this year.
- Two of the Jaguars' five games have hit the over.
- The Jaguars have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Jacksonville has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Jaguars are totaling 358.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 344.0 yards per contest.
- Offensively, the Jaguars rank 20th in the NFL with 21.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (344.0 points allowed per contest).
Jaguars Impact Players
- In five games, Travis Etienne has rushed for 396 yards (79.2 per game) and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne has zero touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 144 yards.
- In five games, Trevor Lawrence has passed for 1,258 yards (251.6 per game), with five touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 67.2%.
- On the ground, Lawrence has scored zero TDs and gained 132 yards.
- Calvin Ridley has 22 catches for 333 yards (66.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- In five games, Christian Kirk has 30 catches for 335 yards (67.0 per game) and one score.
- Foyesade Oluokun has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Jaguars.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+550
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|L 37-17
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|W 23-7
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|W 25-20
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+450
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
