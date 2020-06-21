Advertisement

Two people shot, one dead, at Waldo block party

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say shots were fired during a block party on Northeast 150th avenue in Waldo from around 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on June 21.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Frank Kinsey said there were roughly 700 people at the block party.

Deputies tell TV20, among the hundreds of people who were there, two were shot.

Natisha Covert, 36, and an unidentified man were shot. Covert, a mother of eight from Alachua County, died at the scene as deputies tried to revive her.

Kinsey says while they were treating Covert, crowds at tried to interfere and some deputies reported damages to patrol cars including a busted windshield.

The other man got a ride to a Columbia County hospital before being taken to Shands where he is in stable condition.

Kinsey says deputies have reported multiple pop-up block parties in North-Central Florida. There was a block party last weekend in Hawthorne, which was peaceful.

Deputies say they are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 352-372-STOP or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818.

