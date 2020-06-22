Second victim identified in weekend Waldo shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing dashcam video from the scene of a deadly shooting in Waldo that happened over the weekend.

Neighbors say the shooting happened after a block party.

Hundreds of people gathered for the party that began Saturday night and went on into early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, Natisha Covert, 36, a mother of eight , was shot early Sunday morning near NE 150th Avenue in Waldo.

Deputies found Covert inside of a Jeep owned by someone who was trying to help the injured woman.

She was then given medical care by deputies before she was taken to the hospital where was pronounced dead.

“There have been reports too, at that time, that as they were trying to evacuate the victim from the area, the crowd was grabbing the victim or the deputies which just again hastened the need to leave that area so that we could provide the lifesaving medical care that she needed,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Frank Kinsey said.

Deputies also say Narian Proctor, 36, was wounded and got a ride to a Columbia County hospital before being taken to Shands. He is expected to recover.

Waldo residents Sherita and Terry Green were there but left before the the night turned violent.

“People trying to get together and have fun. Young kids coming out with guns, wasn’t really smart,” Terry Green said.

They say they are disappointed that a party with good intentioned turned into something deadly.

“It’s so bad because you can act better and do better. Everybody had fun, it was a fun night. Then it was over then that happened,” Sherita Green said.

The shooter has not been found.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with tips, video, or information to contact them directly about this incident.

