Advertisement

The Swamp Restaurant announces its final day

The Gainesville favorite will close at the end of June
The Swamp Restaurant located on West University Ave. announced it's officially closing its doors at the end of June.
The Swamp Restaurant located on West University Ave. announced it's officially closing its doors at the end of June.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nestled at the corner of West University Ave. and Buckman Drive, students, teachers and locals have been gathering at The Swamp in Midtown for the last 25 years.

Strings of light cast a quaint glow on an otherwise grimy, but beloved strip of Gainesville nightlife. It was a landmark for lost freshman and a lunch spot for faculty. On game days, it the place to be as Gator fans crowded every nook and cranny and passed buckets of Bud Lite.

Now the restaurant will end one chapter of its life and begin another.

On Friday, June 30, the Swamp Restaurant will officially close its doors, management announced in a Facebook post Monday.

“We have witnessed greatness on the fields, courts, and in Gator Nation,” the Facebook post said “We are proud to have served you all for a quarter of a century and incredibly thankful for your support.”

The development company, 908 Group, bought an area of Midtown closing down local favorites including Grille Fresh, Larry’s Giant Subs and now The Swamp. In its place, the company will build student apartments.

The restaurant will not be gone for good, management assured its patrons. They have plans to open a new version of the Swamp in the same location in 2021.

The initial plans to close the Swamp permanently drew backlash from residents and alumni. State Representative Anthony Sabatini, a UF graduate, unsuccessfully filed an amendment to maintain its former glory. Last April, at least 32,000 people signed a student-led petition to save the restaurant.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Florida Board of Governors approves UF’s Fall 2020 reopening plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Patricia Matamoros
The Florida Board of Governors accepted Tuesday the University of Florida’s plan to reopen campus.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

News

Alachua County Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With a surge of new cases in North Central Florida, the Alachua County Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions.

Local

Alachua County Democrats host virtual forum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Tuesday marks one of the first forums of the primary season for Congressional District 3 and State House District 20.

News

Ocala man receives Carnegie Medal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.