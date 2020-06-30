Jewish community center to hold drive-thru mask giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff's deputies have begun enforcing the county's face mask order.

One group is making sure everyone is covered. The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish student and community center is hosting a drive-through mask distribution on Thursday. People will be able to get free masks for themselves and family members at the center on Northwest 5th avenue in Gainesville.

The group has 50,000 masks to give out. The event starts at 4 pm and lasts until 6.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.