Advertisement

The Swamp Restaurant closes its doors

The Swamp Restaurant is known as the place you took your buddies out for a beer after a big exam or where you cheer on the Gators during football season.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A beloved restaurant located in Gainesville’s Midtown for more than 25 years has closed its doors, at least for now.

For some Gator fans, their last day at The Swamp Restaurant came earlier than expected.

Swamp is known as the place you took your buddies out for a beer after a big exam or where you cheer on the Gators during football season.

“There not a place I can’t go in the country that people haven’t been or heard about the Swamp,” Restaurant Owner Ron DeFilippo said.

DeFillipo built the iconic place in 1994.

“They had the Gator Bowl here that year, it was December 30th, Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech,” he said.

Gator fans grew to love the front lawn and the white picket fence of the Swamp.

“People wanna buy sections of it, I don’t know what to take apart and sell but if I find a decent charity I could probably cut it up and send it to them,” DeFilippo said.

A development company bought the area of Midtown where Swamp is located to build high-rise apartments.

“The open location was what made it so special, just kinda interesting architecture but if it’s underneath the high rise we’ll see if it’s still fun,” UF Graduate Student Alex Webber said.

Gators from all over the world called for city leaders to help save the restaurant but that social media movement lost momentum when Swamp announced they would have a home in the new high-rise

In a Facebook post, management announced Swamp’s last day would be June 30th, but the restaurant actually closed a week and a half earlier due to pressure to be out by July 1st from their landlord.

“Just been really overwhelmed taking all the memorabilia down all the things that have been here for 25 and a half years,” DeFilippo said.

Although a new version of Swamp will be opened in the same location in a few years, the memorabilia from the original Swamp will put inside.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the people who worked for me and what we created here,” DeFilippo said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MCSO detectives investigate body found in Belleview - clipped version

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Man arrested by SWAT team in Marion County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
When deputies called Robbins, he threatened to hurt himself and refused to come out of his house.

News

Florida moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Governor’s moratorium on evictions expires Wednesday, and thousands could soon face being removed from their homes.

News

State order to close bars will not be enforced by Ocala police- clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

North Central Florida sees impact of proposed state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
COVID-19 has undoubtedly hurt our nation's economy, including here in Florida. This prompted Gov. DeSantis to cut 1 billion dollars out of the proposed state budget.

News

State order to close bars will not be enforced by Ocala police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said his decision to not enforce state orders to close certain businesses remains the same.

News

DEADLY SHOOTING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Alachua County Democrats hosts virtual candidate forums

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Tuesday is the first day of virtual candidate forums hosted by the Alachua County Democrats this week.

News

Farm Fact: Fruits vs. Vegetables

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Some foods are pretty clearly fruits and the same for most veggies, but it's not always so clear.