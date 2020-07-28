LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is releasing bodycam footage after one of their officers was shot in the back.

Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

Police say Officer Remington "Cody" Chauncey responded to a call about shots being fired with another group of officers and found bullet holes in the walls of the house.

They can be heard pounding on the door and identifying themselves as police in the footage.

Shortly afterwards, they say Antonio Jennings, 42, fired a shot hitting Officer Chauncey.

The gunshot can be heard in the footage.

“Why that house was singled out? And why did you enter that house and you kick the front door in without an warrant and you start kicking on the second door with your back to it and that’s how he was scared thinking someone was home invading him,” Jennings Nephew Sylvester Warren III said.

SWAT Team and hostage negotiators arrived. Jennings was arrested at the scene.

Lake City Police say they were concerned about potentially injured victims inside the home from the original call which is why they were there.

“At this point we’re still investigating and trying to determine what caused the original call to come in. We do know that the original call came out at the intersection here which is right next door to where the home is located,” Lake City Police Department Public Information Officer Mike Lee said.

Jennings is being charged with Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He is being held without bond.

Officer Chauncey went through surgery Tuesday afternoon and he is expected to recover.

