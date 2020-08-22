Swamp Restaurant knocked down

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Swamp Restaurant in Gainesville is no longer.

The building was demolished on Saturday. After a long fight with the property’s landlord, the restaurant was unable to negotiate a new agreement and closed on June 30.

The property is being sold to the 908 group, a development company that plans to build a high-rise apartment complex on the property.

However, a new Swamp restaurant will be built at the same location. It will be open in 2021.

