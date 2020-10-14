Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest burglar who left I.D. at scene of crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies made sure to return the I.D. of a suspected burglar after he left it at the scene of a crime.

41-year-old Robert Hobby and 23-year-old Marcus Reeves are facing 14 grand theft and burglary charges. Sheriff’s deputies say the duo went on a burglary spree in Ocala and Marion county, breaking into convenience stores stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes.

While robbing a store, Reeves left his wallet with his I.D. inside. Officers went to his home and brought him into custody.

