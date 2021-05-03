The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 5/3

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The decision is up to lake city council members to join the Columbia County commissioners in their effort to temporarily ban internet cafes.

The Lake City council meets on Monday at 6 pm to have the final reading of the ordinance.

If council members approve the final reading, a 180-day temporary moratorium will be in place for new internet cafes in the city.

Related story: Columbia county commissioners vote to ban Internet cafes in the county

On Tuesday, construction starts on University Ave. in Gainesville.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation will install speed tables in four different spots on the road.

The bumps will require motorists to slow down to 25 mph.

This change comes after a number of University of Florida students were killed in pedestrian fatalities on University Ave.

Related story: University of Florida officials present pedestrian safety measures on University Ave

Gainesville City Commissioners meet Thursday to discuss new development in the downtown area.

City parking lot number 10 in downtown Gainesville could be developed by a South Florida based developer if commissioners approve their proposal.

The lot is appraised at just under $3 million.

The developer is proposing a multi-use building with a grocery store, parking, office space and affordable housing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.