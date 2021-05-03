Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 5/3

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The decision is up to lake city council members to join the Columbia County commissioners in their effort to temporarily ban internet cafes.

The Lake City council meets on Monday at 6 pm to have the final reading of the ordinance.

If council members approve the final reading, a 180-day temporary moratorium will be in place for new internet cafes in the city.

On Tuesday, construction starts on University Ave. in Gainesville.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation will install speed tables in four different spots on the road.

The bumps will require motorists to slow down to 25 mph.

This change comes after a number of University of Florida students were killed in pedestrian fatalities on University Ave.

Gainesville City Commissioners meet Thursday to discuss new development in the downtown area.

City parking lot number 10 in downtown Gainesville could be developed by a South Florida based developer if commissioners approve their proposal.

The lot is appraised at just under $3 million.

The developer is proposing a multi-use building with a grocery store, parking, office space and affordable housing.

