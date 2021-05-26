Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details were released today about the shakeup happening in Alachua County Public Schools.
As part of Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon’s reorganization plan, several employees were informed their contract would not be renewed.
RELATED STORY: “It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
An official public records request revealed that the following employees will be out of a job on June 30, 2021:
- Thomas Cowart, Director-Construction & Maintenance
- Deanna Feagin, Glen Springs Elementary Principal
- Chauncey Freeman, Supervisor II-Information Support
- Donna Kidwell-Diehlman, Director, Executive-ESE/Student Services
- William McElroy, Director II-Career/Technical Education
- Raina Rivera, Supervisor I-Food & Nutrition Services
- Michelle Shelar, Supervisor II-Health Services
- James TenBieg, Supervisor II-Exceptional Student Education
- Paul White, Assistant Superintendent-Operations
The most prominent name is Assistant Superintendent Paul White, who served as Gainesville City Manager in the 1990′s. He was hired by former superintendent Owen Roberts in 2015.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.