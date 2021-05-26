Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details were released today about the shakeup happening in Alachua County Public Schools.

As part of Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon’s reorganization plan, several employees were informed their contract would not be renewed.

An official public records request revealed that the following employees will be out of a job on June 30, 2021:

Thomas Cowart, Director-Construction & Maintenance

Deanna Feagin, Glen Springs Elementary Principal

Chauncey Freeman, Supervisor II-Information Support

Donna Kidwell-Diehlman, Director, Executive-ESE/Student Services

William McElroy, Director II-Career/Technical Education

Raina Rivera, Supervisor I-Food & Nutrition Services

Michelle Shelar, Supervisor II-Health Services

James TenBieg, Supervisor II-Exceptional Student Education

Paul White, Assistant Superintendent-Operations

The most prominent name is Assistant Superintendent Paul White, who served as Gainesville City Manager in the 1990′s. He was hired by former superintendent Owen Roberts in 2015.

