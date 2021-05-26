Advertisement

Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders

Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details were released today about the shakeup happening in Alachua County Public Schools.

As part of Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon’s reorganization plan, several employees were informed their contract would not be renewed.

RELATED STORY: “It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process

An official public records request revealed that the following employees will be out of a job on June 30, 2021:

  • Thomas Cowart, Director-Construction & Maintenance
  • Deanna Feagin, Glen Springs Elementary Principal
  • Chauncey Freeman, Supervisor II-Information Support
  • Donna Kidwell-Diehlman, Director, Executive-ESE/Student Services
  • William McElroy, Director II-Career/Technical Education
  • Raina Rivera, Supervisor I-Food & Nutrition Services
  • Michelle Shelar, Supervisor II-Health Services
  • James TenBieg, Supervisor II-Exceptional Student Education
  • Paul White, Assistant Superintendent-Operations

The most prominent name is Assistant Superintendent Paul White, who served as Gainesville City Manager in the 1990′s. He was hired by former superintendent Owen Roberts in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Evergreen Elementary School has been around for 32 years but the Marion County School Board...
Evergreen Elementary School closes it's doors for good